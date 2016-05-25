Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Schugel was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday to fill the roster spot opened up when RHP Ryan Vogelsong was hit in the face by a pitch.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong was placed on the 15-day disabled list with facial fractures on Tuesday, one day after he was hit in the face with a pitch. Vogelsong suffered an injury to his left eye and there was damage to the orbital bone, the team said after Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Rockies right-hander Jordan Lyles threw the 92 mph fastball that appeared to hit Vogelsong under his left eye. The 38-year-old Vogelsong crumbled to the ground and was attended to by Pittsburgh trainer Todd Tomcyzk. Vogelsong appeared to be bleeding from his nose and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital.