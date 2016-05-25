FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
May 25, 2016

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP A.J. Schugel was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday to fill the roster spot opened up when RHP Ryan Vogelsong was hit in the face by a pitch.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong was placed on the 15-day disabled list with facial fractures on Tuesday, one day after he was hit in the face with a pitch. Vogelsong suffered an injury to his left eye and there was damage to the orbital bone, the team said after Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Rockies right-hander Jordan Lyles threw the 92 mph fastball that appeared to hit Vogelsong under his left eye. The 38-year-old Vogelsong crumbled to the ground and was attended to by Pittsburgh trainer Todd Tomcyzk. Vogelsong appeared to be bleeding from his nose and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
