Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke, coming off an 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, goes Wednesday against the Diamondbacks -- a team he’s never beaten. Locke is 0-2 against them with a 6.87 ERA in four games, with three starts. He last faced them on July 31, 2014, losing at Chase Field 7-4. This season, he has won two of his last three decisions overall after losing his first two.

LF Starling Marte clearly enjoys hitting against the Diamondbacks. He was 2-for-5 Tuesday, giving him hits in 22 of his 23 career games against them. He is 36-for-102 (.353) in those games with 15 RBIs.

LHP Tony Watson didn’t pitch Tuesday, but he’s thrown 10 consecutive scoreless innings, with only one hit allowed over his last nine appearances -- a span that covers 27 outs.

RF Gregory Polanco’s three hits, including a three-run homer in the first inning, made him 17-for-43 (.395) in his last 10 games, and he’s reached base in 15 of his last 17 games. He has also scored 14 runs in his last 14 games.

LHP Francisco Liriano is one of the majors’ best-hitting pitchers this season, going 8-for-22 (.363) with a double and four RBIs. He drove in a run with a single in the third inning Tuesday. In his last 24 starts dating to July 12, he is 17-for-54 (.315) with 11 RBIs. The Pirates are 20-4 during those starts.