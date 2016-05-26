Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang was out of the starting lineup on Wednesday as the Pirates continue to work him back toward being a full-time player after reconstructive knee surgery last summer.

2B Josh Harrison was a late scratch from the lineup with what the club described only as an illness. He was replaced at second and in the sixth spot in the order by Sean Rodriguez. Harrison had played in 17 games in a row, including 16 as a starter.

LHP Tony Watson was placed on the paternity list. His wife, Cassie, was expected to deliver their second child, a boy. Watson is 1-0 with a 2.18 ERA and has 17 strikeouts in 20-2/3 innings.

RHP Rob Scahill was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was 0-0 with three saves and a 2.89 ERA in six innings. This is his second stint with the Pirates this season. He had a 6.00 ERA in eight games in April.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero was placed on the 15-day DL because of a left quadriceps strain. Caminero has had control issues, to put it mildly. He hit Arizona’s Jean Segura and Nick Ahmed Tuesday, knocking both players out of the game and earning an ejection. Caminero is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA in 17-1/3 innings. He has walked 13 and hit three batters.

LHP Kyle Lobstein was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he made one start, a no-decision Friday against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with four scoreless innings. This is his second stint with the Pirates this season. He had a 4.79 ERA in nine games from early April to early May.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong remained in Allegheny General Hospital, although manager Clint Hurdle said he might be released anytime. Vogelsong sustained facial fractures Monday when he was hit by a pitch near his left eye. He is on the 15-day DL.

3B David Freese provided the winning margin with a 451-foot home run to center field in the fifth. “I just stayed back and put a good swing on it. It was nice. It was nice,” Freese said.

C Francisco Cervelli was given a second day off in a row. “I just wanted to give him a little extended break. Nothing more than recharging his batteries,” manager Clint Hurdle said.