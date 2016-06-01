Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte, who went 1-for-4 on Tuesday, has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games and is batting .325. Marte may be one of the most underrated players in the majors. He is considered the best defensive center fielder on the Pirates roster, yet he plays left in deference to team leader Andrew McCutchen. Metrics show that Marte saves about 14 more runs per season than the average left fielder. Offensively, he has a career OPS of .791, and he has improved on that this year with a .843 mark. Marte, 27, will be a free agent after the 2019 season, and it's likely the Pirates won't be able to afford him, McCutchen, right fielder Gregory Polanco and ace pitcher Gerrit Cole. Hard choices await the Pirates.

LHP Tony Watson has not allowed a run in his past 11 innings of relief work. His 304 strikeouts rank fourth in Pirates history among lefty relievers. The Pirates are 16-5 this season in his 21 appearances.

RF Gregory Polanco had his left shoulder wrapped in ice before Monday's game -- just a few hours before he hit the first grand slam of his career.

RHP Gerrit Cole, who was 19-8 and an All-Star last year, fell to 5-4 on Tuesday after a loss to Miami. He allowed nine hits, two walks and three runs in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up all three of his runs in the seventh. "I just didn't make enough quality pitches," said Cole. "That (seventh) inning went south."

LHP Jon Niese will start against the Marlins on Wednesday. In his career against the Marlins, Niese is 6-5 with a 4.18 ERA in 18 starts, all with the New York Mets. Lately, though, Niese has been a Marlins-killer. He has gone 5-0 with a 3.74 ERA in his last nine starts against the Marlins. In five career starts at Marlins Park, he is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA. Overall this year, Niese, 29, is 5-2 with a 4.42 ERA. He has benefitted from strong run support -- an average of 6.71 runs per game.