a year ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 3, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-4 and broke up Adam Conley's no-hit bid in the sixth. He has a hit in 11 of his past 12 games. Beyond that, he has worn a T-shirt this season that calls for MLB to retire the jersey No. 21 of ex-Pirates star Roberto Clemente throughout baseball.

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez went 0-for-4 on Wednesday. Still, Rodriguez, who is hitting .272, has shown impressive versatility. He started at shortstop on Monday and then started his third game of the year in right field on Wednesday. He has played every position in the majors except pitcher and catcher.

OF Matt Joyce had a two-run, pinch-hit single on Wednesday against Miami. Joyce leads the majors with 10 pinch-hit RBIs this season. His 10 RBIs are already tied for third for the most in a single season by a Pirates player.

LHP Jon Niese got a no-decision on Wednesday against Miami. He allowed six hits, three walks and two runs in five innings. He struck out six and remains 5-0 in his past 10 starts against the Marlins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
