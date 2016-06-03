Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio lasted six innings, allowing six hits, three walks and three runs in a no-decision against the Marlins on Thursday. He has allowed either three or four earned runs in each of his past five starts.

SS Jordy Mercer (left elbow) left the Thursday game after being hit by a pitch. His status was not immediately determined.

LHP Tony Watson has experienced highs and lows in the past week. The high was easy to determine -- he had a child last week and took three days off for paternity leave. The low came Wednesday, when the reliever’s 11-inning scoreless streak ended. He was one strike away from a 1-2-3 eighth inning, but his fastball sailed on him and struck Derek Dietrich on the left wrist. The next batter, Adeiny Hechavarria, won a nine-pitch battle with Watson, fouling off four straight pitches before hammering a game-winning RBI double.

CF Andrew McCutchen (right thumb) left the Thursday game. McCutchen said his thumb was swollen, a problem he has been dealing with for several days. He said he doesn’t think he will have to go on the disabled list.

1B David Freese went 0-for-3 on Thursday and left after getting hit by a pitch on his right hand. He entered the day having gone 12-for-30 in his previous eight games, compiling a .400 batting average with three doubles, two homers and six RBIs. On Monday, he produced his third career four-hit game and his first since 2014. Now, however, he will have to see if his hand injury is serious.

C Francisco Cervelli (right foot) left the Thursday game after being hit by a pitch. His status was not immediately determined.

RF Matt Joyce hit a two-run hit for the second consecutive game. It is the first time he has accomplished that feat since 2014. On Thursday, he hit a two-run double to plate the Pirates’ first two runs. On Wednesday, his two-run single off Miami LHP Mike Dunn was a thing of beauty for the Pirates’ super-sub. Besides giving him 10 pinch-hit RBIs this season, which leads the am major leagues, it also gave Joyce confidence. Joyce is just a .183 career hitter against left-handers, but this showed he can come through in those situations.