Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer, hit in the right elbow by a 94-mph fastball in the ninth inning Thursday, didn't start Friday against the Angels. He said before the game he had yet to see a doctor.

RF Gregory Polanco, out for two games after fouling a ball off his left foot Tuesday, was back in the lineup Friday against the Angels and went 1-for-3. He said before the game the foot was much improved.

CF Andrew McCutchen (right thumb) also started Friday after leaving in the sixth inning of the Thursday night game in Miami, holding his hand in apparent pain. He has been seen recently shaking his hand during games, as if to shake out discomfort. His average is down to .254 after going 1-for-4.

3B David Freese, struck in the right hand by a 94-mph fastball in the eighth inning Thursday, didn't start Friday, but it wasn't necessarily because of the injury. 3B Jung Ho Kang had been scheduled to start.

C Francisco Cervelli, struck in the right foot by a pitch Thursday in Miami, didn't start Friday. Cervelli tried to play through the pain that night, but was lifted after an inning. Manager Clint Hurdle didn't have specific information Friday on any of his injured players because the middle-of-the-night arrival from Miami meant many players still were being checked.