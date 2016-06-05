Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang was 1-for-3 with his eighth homer -- a two-run shot -- and a walk. He is 10-for-30 at PNC Park this season.

RHP Wilfredo Boscan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday after posting a 2.92 ERA and winning his first major league decision since being summoned May 19.

LHP Cory Luebke was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. This will be his third stint with the Pirates in 2016. In the previous two, he was 0-0 with a 14.73 ERA in 3 2/3 innings. Most recently with Indianapolis, Luebke struck out five of the six batters he faced in two innings Wednesday against Rochester.

LF Starling Marte was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and scored twice Saturday.

RHP Rob Scahill was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday after making four scoreless appearances (5 1/3 innings) since being recalled May 25.

RF Gregory Polanco led off the seventh Saturday with his ninth home run, a 451-foot shot to right field that more than likely would have ended up in the Allegheny River on the fly or on a bounce if it had not hit an advertising sign. With that, he matched his home run total from last season. "I am a lot more confident now," he said. "I feel more comfortable trying to drive the ball more instead of such making contact. I'm learning what pitches I can drive and maybe hit out of the ballpark."

RHP Curtis Partch on Saturday was selected from Indianapolis, where he had spent the entire season and is 1-0 with three saves and a 1.30 ERA in 18 relief appearances. Left-handers are 0-for-29 against Partch this year in Triple-A.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He underwent surgery Thursday for facial fractures sustained when he got hit by a pitch May 24.

PH Matt Joyce hit his sixth homer -- fourth as a pinch-hitter -- Saturday. He leads the majors with 12 pinch-hit RBIs.