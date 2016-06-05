FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 5, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Jung Ho Kang was 1-for-3 with his eighth homer -- a two-run shot -- and a walk. He is 10-for-30 at PNC Park this season.

RHP Wilfredo Boscan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday after posting a 2.92 ERA and winning his first major league decision since being summoned May 19.

LHP Cory Luebke was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. This will be his third stint with the Pirates in 2016. In the previous two, he was 0-0 with a 14.73 ERA in 3 2/3 innings. Most recently with Indianapolis, Luebke struck out five of the six batters he faced in two innings Wednesday against Rochester.

LF Starling Marte was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and scored twice Saturday.

RHP Rob Scahill was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday after making four scoreless appearances (5 1/3 innings) since being recalled May 25.

RF Gregory Polanco led off the seventh Saturday with his ninth home run, a 451-foot shot to right field that more than likely would have ended up in the Allegheny River on the fly or on a bounce if it had not hit an advertising sign. With that, he matched his home run total from last season. "I am a lot more confident now," he said. "I feel more comfortable trying to drive the ball more instead of such making contact. I'm learning what pitches I can drive and maybe hit out of the ballpark."

RHP Curtis Partch on Saturday was selected from Indianapolis, where he had spent the entire season and is 1-0 with three saves and a 1.30 ERA in 18 relief appearances. Left-handers are 0-for-29 against Partch this year in Triple-A.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He underwent surgery Thursday for facial fractures sustained when he got hit by a pitch May 24.

PH Matt Joyce hit his sixth homer -- fourth as a pinch-hitter -- Saturday. He leads the majors with 12 pinch-hit RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.