Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (5-3), who has won his last four decisions, will travel ahead of the team to prepare for his Thursday start against the Rockies. The Pirates will play the makeup game in Denver in the middle of a six-game homestand against the Mets and Cardinals.

RHP Juan Nicasio, winless since May 17, was scheduled to make his 10th start of the season Tuesday against the Mets. But the Monday night rainout means Nicasio likely will be skipped in the series, with Jonathon Niese (5-2) going in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader and Francisco Liriano pitching in the second.

OF Andrew McCutchen, who has been experiencing right hand discomfort, was listed in the lineup in CF after sitting out Sunday's game.

3B David Freese (bruised right hand), also hit with a pitch Thursday in Miami, still isn't ready to play. He took batting practice before the rained-out Monday night game.

C Francisco Cervelli was scheduled to be in the lineup Monday after being sidelined with a bruised right foot that occurred when he was struck with a pitch Thursday in Miami.