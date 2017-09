RHP Jameson Taillon was officially recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, a day after announcing they would make the move and start him.

RHP Curtis Partch was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for RHP Jameson Taillon.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who had surgery June 2 for facial fractures from being hit with a pitch, has been cleared to continue his rehab with the club. He said his intention is to return to play again this season.