Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Wilfredo Boscan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday after he was called up to be their 26th man in the second game of the doubleheader against the Mets on Tuesday. He is 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA over 12 1/3 innings this season with Pittsburgh.

RHP Jameson Taillon was officially recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, a day after announcing they would make the move and start him.

RHP Jameson Taillon allowed three runs on six hits in as many innings to settle for a no-decision in his major-league debut. The 24-year-old, who was the second overall pick of the 2010 draft, permitted a home run, struck out three and walked two in the outing. “It was fun. I definitely had some good adrenaline,” Taillon said. “After a couple of innings I was able to take a step back, take a breath and appreciate it.”

LF Gregory Polanco continued his hot streak by going 3-for-5 with a trio of doubles and an RBI and run scored. He is 25-for-68 (.368) with nine doubles. a triple and three homers, 13 RBIs and 14 runs scored in his past 16 home games.

RHP Curtis Partch was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for RHP Jameson Taillon.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who had surgery June 2 for facial fractures from being hit with a pitch, has been cleared to continue his rehab with the club. He said his intention is to return to play again this season.

RF Matt Joyce was ejected in the seventh inning after arguing a called third strike. Joyce fanned in the first, extending his streak of strikeouts to seven at-bats. That streak ended in the third when he lined out to first base.