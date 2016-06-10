Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jameson Taillon was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday after making his major league debut on Wednesday night.

RHP Jameson Taillon was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He made his major league debut Wednesday night against the New York Mets and allowed six hits and three runs in six innings with two walks and three strikeouts in the Pirates’ 6-5 loss in 10 innings. Manager Clint Hurdle said, “The man came up and gave us a really nice outing, a nice effort. It’s a great story. This kid’s poured into everything he’s done. It’s been a great fight back (after missing the past two seasons due to injuries). However, at this point and time he’s not able to pitch for another three days. (Juan) Nicasio pitched the other day; he’s not available to pitch for another three days. We don’t need to carry another pitcher on our roster who can’t pitch. We’re a little short as it is so we’ve called up (Kyle) Lobstein, who we’ve used in multiple-inning roles. ”

2B Josh Harrison went 2-for-3 before leaving the game on a double switch in the fifth. He has hit safely in 13 of his past 15 games, going 22-for-56 (.393) in that stretch. In 16 career games at Coors Field, Harrison is hitting .385 (20-for-52) with five doubles, one homer, seven RBI and nine runs scored.

LHP Kyle Lobstein was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings to begin his third stint with the Pirates this season. He last pitched on Sunday when he started and threw 43 pitches in three innings in the second game of a doubleheader at Toledo. In 11 games with the Pirates this season, Lobstein is 2-0 with a 4.30 ERA and has pitched at least two innings in nine of his appearances.

3B David Freese hit a three-run homer, his fifth home run of the season. In his past 13 games, Freese has gone 15-for-42 (.357) with four doubles, three homers and 10 RBI. He has seven hits in his past 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Freese has also hit safely in 17 of his past 23 starts, going 28-for-89 (.315) in that span.