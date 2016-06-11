Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Schugel was caught off guard when he had to replace Cole, but he was up to the task. He threw four no-hit innings and struck out four. “It was different,” he said. “Getting warm out there, it’s a little different feeling. Tried to take my time, take some breaths and not try to rush it. It worked out well.”

CF Andrew McCutchen was 1-for-6 with a double and the former MVP is hitting .249. But he did make slick feet-first sliding catch of Jhonny Peralta in the fourth.

C Francisco Cervelli became the second player to leave the game. He took a big swing on a first pitch in the fourth inning and then left because of left hand pain. “Other than it hurt, no, he wasn’t really anything else other than where the pain was,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

RHP and No. 1 starter Gerrit Cole left the game with tightness in his right triceps after pitching to one batter in the third. He said the tightness came on when he was sitting during the St. Louis half of the second. There is no indication whether he might miss an upcoming start.