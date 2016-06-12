Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

IF Cole Figueroa was optioned to Indianapolis. He is hitting 4 for 26 (.154) with three RBIs at the big-league level this season.

RHP Rob Scahill was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He has a career major league record of 4-4 with a 3.73 ERA.

RHP Arquemedes Caminero (left quadriceps strain) was recalled from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

LHP Francisco Liriano, who had been struggling and was skipped in the rotation earlier in the week, came back with a strong game Saturday even in taking a loss to fall to 4-6. He allowed four runs, three of them unearned, and four hits over six innings. “He was good in a lot of different places,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Stayed on line throughout the delivery really well. Had a good mix of pitches throughout the game.”

C Chris Stewart made it two catchers down for the Pirates in as many nights. He left after a play at the plate in the seventh inning Saturday when pinch-runner Jeremy Hazelbaker hit him near his left ankle, where had fouled off a couple of balls in the previous couple of games. “It wasn’t quite the same spot,” Stewart said. “Kind of two foul balls taken off it in the past three days, there’s fluid in there, stiffness, and the guy slid in and kind of aggravated everything we cleared out this morning. So, it’s one of those things where he ran into something that’s been bugging me and it made it worse.”

C Francisco Cervelli was placed on the 15-day disabled list after undergoing surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his left hand. He left Friday night’s game after taking a big cut at the plate and complaining of hand pain. He is expected to miss four to six weeks.

RHP Gerrit Cole(right triceps tightness), the Pirates’ No. 1 starter, was still being examined Saturday and the Pirates did not have an update on his status.

C Erik Kratz, who made his major-league debut with the Pirates in 2010 and played nine games, was reacquired from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations to help fill in for Cervelli. Kratz, 35, rejoined Pittsburgh having played in 207 big-league games for five clubs. He entered Saturday’s game as an injury replacement, catching the final two innings and going 0-for-2.