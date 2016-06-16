Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio will look to bounce back from a disastrous relief outing when he takes the mound for the Pirates on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Nicasio last pitched on Friday, when he was used in relief for the first time this season and took the loss after giving up six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over one inning in the Pirates' 9-3, 12-inning loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The rough outing raised Nicasio's ERA from 4.50 to a season-high 5.34. Nicasio made his most recent start June 7, when he allowed one run over five innings and earned the win in the Pirates' 3-1 victory over the Mets at PNC Park. He is 3-1 with a 3.98 ERA in six games (three starts) against the Mets.

LF Starling Marte (face) left the game Wednesday night after he was hit in the face while trying to make a diving catch during the fifth inning of the Pirates 11-2 loss to the Mets. Marte appeared to be caught in between diving for a flare by Mets CF Yoenis Cespedes and letting it drop when he made a last-second dive at the ball, which bounced up and hit him in the cheek. After a brief visit with a trainer, Marte walked off the field under his own power. Manager Clint Hurdle had no update on Marte after the game and Marte was not int he Pirates'clubhouse, though he posted a picture of his swollen face on Instagram in which he thanked God and noted he only had a swollen face. Marte went 0-for-2 before departing and is batting .332 with six homers, 25 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 61 games this season.

C Chris Stewart got the night off due to various nicks and bruises. He passed a concussion test after being hit by Lagares' backswing on Tuesday.

C Chris Stewart (various) didn't play Wednesday, when the Pirates fell to the Mets 11-2. Stewart absorbed a beating Tuesday night, when he was hit in the head, elbow and side while catching during the Pirates? 4-0 win. The Pirates were concerned he might have suffered a concussion when Mets LF Juan Lagares hit him in the side of the head with his bat during a backswing, but Stewart passed three concussion tests. Stewart is batting .197 with one homer and six RBIs in 24 games this season.

RHP Gerrit Cole, who went on the disabled list Tuesday with a triceps injury, has yet to resume throwing but said he hopes to play " a majority of the season."

1B John Jaso provided most of the Pirates' offense Wednesday, when he went 3-for-4 with a run scored in an 11-2 loss to the Mets. The Pirates had just five hits in the game. Jaso led off the game by singling on the first pitch from Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, who retired the next 17 batters before Jaso laced another first-pitch single in the sixth. Syndergaard carried a three-hit shutout into the ninth, when Jaso led off with a double and scored on a pinch-hit double by IF David Freese. Jaso is batting .291 with three homers and 19 RBIs in 57 games.