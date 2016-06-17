Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte did not start on Thursday, one night after he was hit in the face by a ball while trying to make a diving catch.

LF Starling Marte (cheekbone) did not play Thursday, when the Pirates fell to the Mets 6-4. Marte was injured Wednesday night, when he dove for a flare by Mets CF Yoenis Cespedes and was hit in the face when the ball bounced off the grass. Following Thursday’s game, Marte said the swelling in his face went down dramatically over the previous 24 hours and that he felt much better, though he didn’t say whether or not he thought he could play against the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon. Marte is batting .332 with six homers, 25 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 61 games this year.

LHP Francisco Liriano looks to snap a three-start losing streak when he takes the mound for the Pirates on Friday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Liriano took the loss in his most recent outing Saturday, when he gave up four runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings as the Pirates fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1. He has compiled a 7.04 ERA during his skid, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 4.30 to 4.92. Liriano is 5-3 with a 3.13 ERA in 12 career starts against the Cubs.

C Chris Stewart sat out a second straight game on Thursday. He was hit in the head, elbow and side while catching Tuesday night’s series opener.

C Chris Stewart (various) sat out a second straight game Thursday, when the Pirates lost to the Mets 6-4. Stewart was hit in the head, elbow and side while behind the plate Tuesday in a 4-0 loss to the Mets. He underwent three concussion tests Wednesday, all of which he passed, and manager Clint Hurdle said Stewart felt better Thursday but that he wanted to give him an extra day of rest. Stewart is hitting .197 with one homer and six RBIs in 24 games this year.

OF Matt Joyce reached a milestone Thursday night, when he hit the 100th homer of his career in the Pirates’ 6-4 loss to the Mets. Joyce homered leading off the eighth and added a double in the ninth to complete a 2-for-4 evening. Joyce, who has also played for the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels, is batting .295 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 88 at-bats this season.