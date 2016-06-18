FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
June 19, 2016

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Starling Marte remained sidelined Friday, still recovering from an eye injury suffered in Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over the Mets. He was struck by a line drive in the bottom of the fifth inning and left the game.

LHP Francisco Liriano (4-7) suffered his fourth straight loss and sixth in seven starts on Friday. He gave up four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking five and striking out six. “He pitches himself into some tight spots and the pitch count elevated,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “You see some good things (from Liriano) and then we fall into some traps where the command is a problem for us.”

CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-3 with an infield single and a walk on Friday. His ninth-inning base hit was Pittsburgh’s first hit since the third inning. McCutcheon is a .211 career hitter against the Cubs.

LHP Jonathon Niese makes his 14th start of the season in Saturday’s middle game of the series with the Cubs. He allowed a season-high eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in the Pirates’ 8-3 loss to St. Louis last Sunday. He’s 3-7 against Chicago with a 5.23 ERA in 11 career appearances. Niese is 0-1 in one start this season, allowing six runs in a 7-1 decision against Jake Arrieta on May 3 at PNC Park.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
