Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Pirates RHP Juan Nicasio was placed on the restricted list Saturday because of personal reasons. Nicasio, 29, is expected to miss his next scheduled start Tuesday against San Francisco. "He needs to get back home," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "We've encouraged him to go." The Pirates have not announced who will replace Nicasio, who is 5-6 with a 5.83 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts).

RHP Jameson Taillon (1-0, 1.93 ERA) is scheduled to make his third career start when he faces the Chicago Cubs in Sunday night's series finale. Taillon, 24, earned his first win in majors Tuesday as he pitched eight scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

LHP Cory Luebke was designated for assignment Saturday. Luebke, 31, was 0-1 with a 9.35 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Pirates this season. He gave up 15 hits and walked 11 batters in 8 2/3 innings.

RHP Rob Scahill was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Scahill, 29, was 0-0 with a 4.41 ERA in 15 relief appearances for the Pirates.

RHP Jorge Rondon returned to the majors after the Pirates selected his contract Saturday. Rondon, 28, was 3-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 24 relief appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis. He appeared in 11 games in parts of the past two seasons with St. Louis, Colorado and Baltimore.

RHP Curtis Partch was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Partch, 29, made 20 relief appearances with the Cincinnati Reds from 2013-2014. He was 2-0 with a 1.36 ERA in 21 games this season with the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate.

1B Jason Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Rogers, 28, is 1-for-14 with two RBIs in 10 games with the Pirates after striking out as a pinch hitter Saturday. Last season, he hit .296 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 86 games with the Milwaukee Brewers. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Rogers would provide an extra bat off the bench.

LHP Jonathon Niese (6-4) drew the loss Saturday after allowing four earned runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Niese walked four and struck out five. He gave up three home runs, which matched a season high. "He executed the game plan very well outside of three pitches," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.