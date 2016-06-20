Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Jacob Stallings was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday and promptly inserted into the starting lineup in his major league debut. The son of Pitt basketball coach Kevin Stallings, he was batting .199 in 43 games at Indianapolis. Starting catcher Chris Stewart is ailing with a sore left knee. Stallings was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

LHP Jeff Locke (5-5, 5.92 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season on Monday against the Giants as the Pirates return home to open an eight-game home stand. He allowed seven runs in four-plus innings and lost an 11-2 decision in his last start last Wednesday against the Mets. Locke has lost his last two starts after winning his previous four.

RHP Jameson Taillon (1-1) allowed four runs and three homers in his four-inning outing after allowing three runs and just one homer in his first two career starts. Taillon admitted he had a rough go in the opening inning when the Cubs quickly had two runners on and scored the game's first run as he threw 33 pitches. "It kind of got sped up on me in the first, I went to the stretch pretty quickly and tried to make pitches, some big leverage pitches," he said. "They fouled off some competitive pitches and they hit some decent pitches early."

LF Starling Marte was back in the starting lineup on Sunday after missing three games after being struck in the face by a one-hop liner last Wednesday against the Mets. He went 3-for-5 with a triple, run scored, two RBI and a stolen base. Marte is batting .481 in his last eight games and .385 in June. The stolen base was his 20th of the season, the fourth straight season he has hit that mark.

INF Jason Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He was batting .071 in 10 games, including one triple and two RBI.