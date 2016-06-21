Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke improved to 6-5 Monday by holding San Francisco to no runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and no walks. That came after he had gotten rocked in his previous two starts. The cherry on top was that he outdueled Giants starter Madison Bumgarner, one of the top pitchers in the game.

OF Austin Meadows, the Pirates' 2013 first-round draft selection, extended his hitting streak to 26 games Sunday with a home run in the third inning in his second game since being promoted to Triple-A. Meadows' 26-game hitting streak is the second-longest hitting streak by a Pirates minor leaguer since 2005 (Raul Fortunato, 36 games in 2009 in the Dominican Summer League).

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (facial injuries/surgery) told the San Francisco Chronicle that he hopes to be able to pitch again around the end of July. That might seem optimistic, considering Vogelsong also told the Chronicle that his surgeon found extensive damage caused when he got hit by a pitch near his left eye and told Vogelsong he was lucky there was no permanent damage.

RHP Dustin Molleken had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Monday by Detroit and will work out of the Tigers' beleaguered bullpen. Mollekin, 31, was picked by Pittsburgh in the 15th round of the 2003 draft and is getting his first shot at the majors after pitching for 11 different teams in the minors covering 13 seasons. He was working as a swing man for the Mud Hens and had a 1-3 record with a 3.765 ERA in 23 games, four of them starts. "We need an arm," manager Brad Ausmus said. "The bullpen's shot. We saw him in spring training. Hard thrower, good arm. Nowadays, there's a lot of hard throwers out there. Sometimes it's just a lack of opportunity. We'll find out."

C Chris Stewart (knee) could return Tuesday, according to manager Clint Hurdle. Injuries to Stewart and Francisco Cervelli (broken hand/surgery) have left Pittsburgh with a catching tandem of Eric Kratz and rookie Jacob Stallings.

C Eric Kratz was acquired earlier this month on what was essentially an emergency basis. Monday against the Giants, he was a star. He hit a solo home run -- his first since August 2014 and his first hit with the Pirates -- and worked effectively behind the plate in a shutout win.

RHP Mark Melancon pitched the ninth inning for his 20th save, but it wasn't quite as easy as 1-2-3. He gave up a leadoff single to Brandon Belt but got some help from right fielder Gregory Polanco, who made a nice catch of Buster Posey's fly ball and then doubled Belt off of first.