Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Alfredo Boscan was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and made his first major-league debut Tuesday, and it fell apart in the fourth when he gave up seven runs -- including a grand slam and a two-run homer -- without getting an out. His start came after appearing in relief and going 1-0 in previous recalls this season. In 10 appearances (nine starts) with Indianapolis this season, Boscan has gone 5-5 with a 3.33 ERA.

SS Kevin Newman was named the Florida State League's Hitter-of-the-Week for June 13-19. Newman hit .636 (7-for-11) with a double, triple, home run and six RBIs before being promoted to Double-A Altoona on Saturday.

C Jacob Stallings got his first major-league hit and RBI with a double in the seventh Tuesday, driving in the Pirates' first run. The rookie is the fourth-string catcher pressed into duty because of injuries.

RHP Curtis Partch was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis Tuesday. Against the Cubs Sunday, he allowed three earned runs on two hits with one walk without getting a batter out.

3B David Freese hit a two-run homer in the eighth on Tuesday. He is 7-for-23 in his past seven games.

1B John Jaso was 1-for-4 with a walk Tuesday. Leading off the first, he doubled to the right-field corner. It didn't turn into anything, but it was the first extra-base hit off of Giants starter Johnny Cueto in 25 1/3 innings.

C Erik Kratz got pressed into pitching duty for the ninth inning -- meaning the third-string catcher was throwing to the fourth-string catcher, Stallings. Kratz gave up two, two-out singles but did not give up a run. He had a strikeout, a grounder that he fielded at first base and a fly out. He was Pittsburgh's sixth pitcher. "I want a rematch," said his strikeout victim, Brandon Belt. "You have to give it to him, he threw about as middle-middle as you can right now -- and then he pulled the string on me, you know? What else are you going to do? I was either going to hit it in the water or strike out. And I struck out."