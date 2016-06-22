FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 23, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Alfredo Boscan was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and made his first major-league debut Tuesday, and it fell apart in the fourth when he gave up seven runs -- including a grand slam and a two-run homer -- without getting an out. His start came after appearing in relief and going 1-0 in previous recalls this season. In 10 appearances (nine starts) with Indianapolis this season, Boscan has gone 5-5 with a 3.33 ERA.

SS Kevin Newman was named the Florida State League's Hitter-of-the-Week for June 13-19. Newman hit .636 (7-for-11) with a double, triple, home run and six RBIs before being promoted to Double-A Altoona on Saturday.

C Jacob Stallings got his first major-league hit and RBI with a double in the seventh Tuesday, driving in the Pirates' first run. The rookie is the fourth-string catcher pressed into duty because of injuries.

RHP Curtis Partch was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis Tuesday. Against the Cubs Sunday, he allowed three earned runs on two hits with one walk without getting a batter out.

3B David Freese hit a two-run homer in the eighth on Tuesday. He is 7-for-23 in his past seven games.

1B John Jaso was 1-for-4 with a walk Tuesday. Leading off the first, he doubled to the right-field corner. It didn't turn into anything, but it was the first extra-base hit off of Giants starter Johnny Cueto in 25 1/3 innings.

C Erik Kratz got pressed into pitching duty for the ninth inning -- meaning the third-string catcher was throwing to the fourth-string catcher, Stallings. Kratz gave up two, two-out singles but did not give up a run. He had a strikeout, a grounder that he fielded at first base and a fly out. He was Pittsburgh's sixth pitcher. "I want a rematch," said his strikeout victim, Brandon Belt. "You have to give it to him, he threw about as middle-middle as you can right now -- and then he pulled the string on me, you know? What else are you going to do? I was either going to hit it in the water or strike out. And I struck out."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.