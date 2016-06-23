Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Wilfredo Boscan was sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday after giving up seven runs and six hits in three innings in his first career start, a 15-4 loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

SS Jordy Mercer, 1-for-13 against Jeff Samardzjia during his career, took a planned night off Wednesday. The Pirates play a day game Thursday against the Giants. Mercer singled in the ninth as a pinch-hitter.

LHP Kyle Lobstein was recalled Triple-A Indianapolis after being sent down earlier in the week so RHP Wilfredo Boscan could make a spot start Tuesday against the Giants. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning to lower his ERA to 3.96.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong is throwing again -- though not necessarily off the mound -- exactly a month after taking a 94-mph pitch off his left cheekbone from the Rockies' Jordan Lyles. Vogelsong is optimistic he'll pitch again in the majors.

RHP Dustin Molleken was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Wednesday night's game, clearing a roster spot for the return of LHP Daniel Norris. Detroit will be starting Norris on Thursday. Manager Brad Ausmus expressed some regret he didn't get Molleken in a game after the 31-year-old was brought up to the majors for the first time in his career. "I think he'll be back later," Ausmus said. "That being said, I wish the situation had presented itself where I could have gotten him in a game." His contract was purchased Monday.

C Chris Stewart was back in the lineup Wednesday night after it appeared only a day or so before that he might go on the disabled list with left knee pain. He hadn't played since Friday, but manager Clint Hurdle felt comfortable enough starting him once he began catching Tuesday in the bullpen.

RHP Gerrit Cole (triceps) is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list on Sunday, but won't be ready. He has resumed doing light throwing.