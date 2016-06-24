Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte, who is battling a sore left foot, pinch hit for the second consecutive game. He flew out in the seventh inning when he batted for Niese. Marte came in for Stewart on Wednesday and grounded out to first base. Manager Clint Hurdle said Wednesday he would have used a pinch runner if Marte reached base.

OF Gregory Polanco recorded two RBIs on Thursday one day after driving in three. Polanco failed to record a hit for the first time this series, but drove in second baseman Josh Harrison twice on two sacrifice flies. He leads the Pirates with 44 RBIs this season.

OF Andrew McCutchen did not play Thursday. Manager Clint Hurdle said it was not because of lingering issues with McCutchen's thumb. Instead, Hurdle wanted to give McCutchen the day off with the center fielder 2-for-15 in his last four games. Hurdle said he has not considered sitting McCutchen for an extended period, but could in the future.

LHP Jon Niese started strong Thursday, but lacked consistently as the game went along. Niese retired San Francisco's first six batters without allowing a ball out of the infield. His third inning was his undoing, with four runs surrendered, but he rebounded by allowing one hit the following two innings. Niese gave up a home run in the sixth inning before being replaced by right-hander A.J. Schugel.

C Erik Kratz, who started in place of Chris Stewart on Thursday, continued to struggle at the plate. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Kratz has one hit in 24 at-bats with the Pirates this season. With Stewart returning from a knee injury Tuesday and catcher Francisco Cervelli (broken hand) on the 15-day disabled list, Pittsburgh could continue to rely on Kratz in upcoming games.