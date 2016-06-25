Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Jacob Stallings was optioned to Indianapolis on Friday.

C Jacob Stallings was optioned to Indianapolis. Brought up because of injuries to Pittsburgh’s top two catchers, he got his first big-league hit and first big-league RBI in eight at-bats.

IF/OF Adam Frazier was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. He was leading the International League with a .333 batting average and ranked fourth with a .401 OBP. He made his major-league debut when he entered the game at second base on a double switch in the sixth. In his first career at-bat in the sixth, he hit a single up the middle.

RHP Juan Nicasio (family matter) was reinstated from the restricted list. He was immediately removed from the rotation and assigned to the bullpen. Nicasio has made 12 starts this season. He is 5-6 with a 5.83 ERA.

RHP Jameson Taillon made his fourth major-league start. He pitched four-plus innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, throwing 70 pitches. In the third, he balked home a run when he stumbled awkwardly off of the mound. Taillon said he had no new cleats that apparently were the culprits and that he did not tweak anything physically on the balk.

LF Starling Marte (left foot) returned to the Pittsburgh lineup on Friday night.

IF Cole Figueroa was designated for assignment. He was 4 for 26 (.154) with three RBIs.

RHP Jorge Rondon was designated for assignment. In 3 2/3 innings of relief, he had no record and a 17.18 ERA.

RF Gregory Polanco was not in the lineup on Friday night. He has left leg discomfort and was replaced by Matt Joyce.