Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke didn't overpower the Dodgers, but frustrated them by pounding the zone with his fastball and changeup through seven innings. Locke finished with just three strikeouts but pitched efficiently, and used 43 pitches to get through the first four innings. After allowing seven runs to the New York Mets on June 15, Locke has been dominant in his past two starts by surrendering one run in 13 2/3 innings pitched. "He's feeling it and he's in it," Hurdle said. "No walks, again. Three strikeouts. It's really good stuff."

LF Starling Marte has started each of the past two games since being used only as a pinch hitter in the previous two because of an injured foot. In his first game back starting, Marte impressed at the plate Friday by going 2-for-5, including an RBI double in the second inning.

RF Gregory Polanco was left out of the starting lineup for a second straight game due to left leg discomfort. The Pirates obviously miss the 24-year-old Polanco, whose 44 RBI lead the Pirates by 11 over second baseman Josh Harrison, though Matt Joyce has filled in admirably. Joyce hit his eighth home run of the season on Friday.

CF Andrew McCutchen started a second consecutive game since resting against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. The 2013 National League MVP homered twice for his 11th career multi-home run game and his second of the season, with the other coming April 26 against the Colorado Rockies. "He's going to get to somebody sooner or later," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "It really doesn't matter who."

C Francisco Cervelli had stitches removed from his left hand Friday and took part in plate drills on Saturday. He has not played since breaking a hamate bone on June 10.