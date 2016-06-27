Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Adam Frazier went 2-for-3 with a run after entering the Sunday night game in the second inning, following SS Jordy Mercer’s injury. He is 3-for-6 since making his major league debut Friday.

RHP Chad Kuhl was called up from Triple-A to start against the Dodgers on Sunday, and he beat Clayton Kershaw in his major league debut.

LHP Cory Luebke was given his unconditional release by the Pirates after refusing an assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. He had a 9.35 ERA in 8 2/3 innings with Pittsburgh, walking 11 and striking out nine. Before this year, he hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2012, undergoing two Tommy John surgeries since then.

SS Jordy Mercer singled to lead off the first against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. however, he was accidentally struck on the head by 2B Chase Utley’s knee while sliding into second on a David Freese grounder, and was pulled from the game before the next inning began. The Pirates announced that he was being evaluated for head and right ear discomfort.

LHP Kyle Lobstein (2-0, 3.96 ERA) was returned to Triple-A Indianapolis to create a 25-man roster spot for RHP Chad Kuhl, who was called up to start Sunday. In his latest major league stint, he pitched a scoreless inning against the Giants on Wednesday, then allowed both batters he faced to collect hits Friday against the Dodgers.

RHP Curtis Partch was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday to create a 40-man roster spot for newly promoted RHP Chad Kuhl. Partch was 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA for Indianapolis. He made one appearance for Pittsburgh this season, allowing two hits, a walk and three runs without retiring a batter June 19 at Wrigley Field.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-4 and was ejected in the seventh inning, throwing his bat down in the batter’s box after being called out by plate umpire Chris Conroy on a pitch down in the zone. McCutchen also pointed a finger angrily at Conroy, who called him out on strikes in his final two at-bats. McCutchen was tossed one night after homering twice against the Dodgers.

RHP Gerrit Cole, still on the disabled lost despite being eligible to come off Sunday, is throwing off a mound again and is scheduled for some bullpen sessions during the upcoming West Coast road trip. He is sidelined due to a right triceps strain.