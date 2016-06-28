Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio made his second appearance since being demoted to the bullpen. He pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit. “Very promising after the one inning (Sunday) night,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I’d like to get him the ball a time or two before we put him in the middle of an inning, just because of this transition we’re going through right now. I didn’t think it would be fair to him to jump him right into the middle on an inning. We’re giving him a couple outings to settle in, and he settled in very well today.”

SS Jordy Mercer, who left Sunday’s game after getting kneed in the head on a slide into second, was in the starting lineup Monday as the leadoff hitter. He was 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored. In his past five starts from the leadoff position, Mercer has gone 5-for-15 with a home run, four walks and four runs scored. However, his career-high-tying hitting streak ended at 11 games.

RF Gregory Polanco (leg), who pinch-hit Sunday, remained out of the starting lineup Monday. He pinch-hit in the ninth, striking out swinging.

LHP Francisco Liriano allowed five runs, four of them earned, on four hits in 4 1/3 innings Monday. He fell to 4-8 and failed to get a win for his sixth straight game and, in that span, has walked 24 batters. “I’ve been watching a lot of videos and working in-between starts,” he said. “I have to keep working on it and staying with the process. Hopefully, we can get better.”

CF Andrew McCutchen bounced back from a rough night Sunday, when he got frustrated and got called out for arguing balls and strikes. He went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Monday.