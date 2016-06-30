Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jameson Taillon has struggled in each of his past two outings after a successful start to his major league career. Taillon, 24, tossed six solid innings in his June 8 debut and threw eight shutout innings his next time out. However, over his past two starts, Taillon has failed to get an out past the fourth inning and has a 9.00 ERA. He is scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Seattle.

DH Gregory Polanco had two of the Pirates' first three hits Tuesday night. His leadoff bunt single in the fourth marked Pittsburgh's first hit of the night, and he added a leadoff double in the seventh. Polanco came around to score the Pirates' first run of the game on a Starling Marte triple, although by that time, Pittsburgh was trailing 5-1.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero used a 100 mph fastball to get through 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief Tuesday night. Caminero had better control than he has shown in the past, and he got a break when SS Jordy Mercer threw out a Seattle baserunner at the plate to end the seventh inning. He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out four.

LHP Jonathon Niese couldn't make it out of the fifth inning Tuesday night at Seattle, even though he retired the first two batters of the frame. Niese gave up a walk and four hits with two outs in the fifth, with the big blow coming on a Nelson Cruz two-run homer. Niese gave up five runs (four earned) on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.