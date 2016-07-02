Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (8-5) allowed three runs on three hits over five innings and extended his winning streak to three games with a 7-3 victory against the A's. He struck out three, walked three and threw 95 pitches. In his previous two starts, Locke went 2-0 with a 0.66 ERA, six strikeouts and zero walks. He wasn't nearly that sharp against Oakland, but he blanked the A's for his final three innings. "You can't quit out there," Locke said. "There's definitely been times in my career where I felt like I quit. Now that I'm older and matured a little bit more, you got to keep going until the manager comes and takes it from you, because the guys behind you aren't going to quit. You got to keep going. You want to be someone that can be relied on."

SS Jordy Mercer hit his fifth home run of the season Friday night, a solo shot off RHP Sonny Gray in the third inning of a 7-3 victory at Oakland. Mercer sent a 2-1 fastball over the left field fence. The homer was Pittsburgh's first hit of the game and game after Gray retired the first seven batters he faced, and it cut Oakland's lead to 3-1. Mercer, who hit eighth in the order, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.

RF Gregory Polanco (sore left leg) made his first start in the outfield since June 23 on Friday night in a 7-3 victory against Oakland. Polanco was the Pirates' designated hitter the previous two games after being out of the starting lineup for four games. Polanco went 0-for-4 on Friday and was replaced by Sean Rodriguez in the bottom of the seventh.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (facial fractures) pitched off the mound at the Oakland Coliseum before the Pirates faced the A's. He has been on the 60-day disabled list since May 24 and will be eligible to be activated on July 23. "I thought it went very well for Ryan," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. Vogelsong is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 12 appearances, including two starts. He was hit in the face by a pitch on May 23 while batting against the Rockies' Jordan Lyles.

RHP Gerrit Cole (right triceps strain) pitched a simulated game Friday in Oakland before the Pirates faced the A's. Cole was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 14, retroactive to June 11. Cole said he went through his normal pregame routine. then threw 45 to 50 pitches over two simulated innings. "Felt really good today," Cole said. He is 5-4 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 starts this season.