Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Kuhl made his second career major league start and allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings, getting a no-decision Saturday night in a 4-2, 10-inning victory over Oakland. He struck out two, walked none and threw 91 pitches. Kuhl beat the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw in his major league debut on Sunday. After giving up two runs in the third, Kuhl threw three more shutout innings. "It's baseball," Kuhl said. "You're going to give up runs, you're going to give up hits. From that point on you've got to do your best to try to put up zeroes."

LF Starling Marte went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 4-2, 10-inning victory Saturday over Oakland. He drove in a run and scored once. In the past 17 games, Marte is batting .354. He's batting .418 (23-for-55) in 14 interleague games this season.

RF Gregory Polanco (sore left leg) started in the outfield Friday night for the first time since June 23 but was at designated hitter Saturday against the A's for the third time in Pittsburgh's past four games. Polanco came out of Friday's game in the bottom of the seventh inning. "We're monitoring it," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Polanco's left leg. "I've had no intentions of playing him back-to-back days, so it's not a surprise to me he's not in right field. We're trying to wean him in. One game back, seven innings. It got cooler as the night went on. Got him back to DH. Take advantage of the DH while we have it." Polanco went 1-for-5 with an RBI in the 10th inning of the Pirates' 4-2 victory.

RHP Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless 10th inning for his 19th straight save and 23rd overall in a 4-2 victory over the A's on Saturday. Melancon's 23rd save did not come easily. Josh Reddick singled with one out and went to third on Khris Davis' two-out single. But Melancon struck out Stephen Vogt to end the game.