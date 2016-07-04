Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF/INF Adam Frazier made his second career start and first in left field Sunday against the A's. Frazier went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double in the Pirats' 6-3 victory. He drove in the game-tying run with a sixth-inning triple then scored the go-ahead run that inning, giving the Pirates a 4-3 lead. He is batting .500 (7-for-14) in his first seven major league games. Frazier started at second base on Tuesday against Seattle, then came off the bench Saturday and stole two bases. He is 3-for-3 in stolen-base attempts since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 24. At Indianapolis he stole 17 bases but was caught stealing 15 times. "Love the athleticism," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

RHP Rob Scahill was designated for assignment Sunday, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for C Eric Fryer, who was claimed off waivers from St. Louis. Scahill was 0-2 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 games for Triple-A Indianapolis. He had a 4.41 ERA in 16 1/3 innings for the Pirates earlier this season.

RHP Curtis Partch, designated for assignment by the Pirates on June 26, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. He made one appearance for Pittsburgh this season, allowing two hits, a walk and three runs without retiring a batter June 19 at Wrigley Field.

LHP Francisco Liriano gave up three runs over five innings and ended his five-game losing streak with a 6-3 win Sunday against the A's at the Oakland Coliseum. Liriano (5-8) allowed six hits and struck out only two, but he walked just one batter, his lowest total since walking none on April 30 against Cincinnati. He won for the first time since beating Arizona on May 24. Over his previous six starts, Liriano went 0-5 with a 7.12 ERA and 24 walks in 30 1/3 innings. "I was able to repeat my delivery better today," Liriano said. "It was down in the zone."

CF Andrew McCutchen was out of the starting lineup Sunday against the A's to rest a sore left heel, manager Clint Hurdle said. "I wanted to give him a blow today because I thought it was barking on him last night at the end of the game. Hopefully it will give him a little breather for our series in St. Louis." McCutchen said he was hurt Saturday when he jumped in an effort to catch A's SS Marcus Semien's home run and landed hard on his heel.

1B David Freese hit a two-run homer -- his eighth blast of the year -- in the eighth inning off RHP John Axford in the Pirates' 6-3 victory against the A's on Sunday. Freese's home run extended Pittsburgh's lead to 6-3. In Pittsburgh's 4-2, 10-inning victory against Oakland on Saturday, Freese had an RBI single in the 10th that gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead. He is batting .289 and has 35 RBIs.

C Eric Fryer was claimed off waivers by the Pirates from the Cardinals on Sunday. He hit .368 (14-for-38) in 24 games for St. Louis this season and started eight games. He was designated for assignment Tuesday. Fryer played 16 games for Pittsburgh in 2011-12. The Pirates lack depth at catcher with Francisco Cervelli on the disabled list and Chris Stewart battling knee and ankle injuries. Stewart was out of the lineup for the second straight game Sunday against Oakland. A corresponding roster move will be made when Fryer joins the team.