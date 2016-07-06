FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 6, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jacob Stallings was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

LHP Steven Brault was recalled by the Pittsburgh Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis and he is set to make his major league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Brault is making the start in place of right-hander Jameson Taillon, who was placed on the 15-disabled list Monday due to a shoulder injury. Brault, 24, was 2-3 with a 2.31 ERA in nine minor league starts this season.

RHP Gerrit Cole (right triceps strain) made his first rehab start Tuesday night atTriple-A Indianapolis. Cole was put on the DL on June 14.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
