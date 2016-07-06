Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang didn't start for a second consecutive game amid reports that Chicago police are investigating a sexual-assault allegation.

C Jacob Stallings was designated for assignment Tuesday as the club put LHP Steven Brault on the 40-man roster. Stallings played two games for the Pirates, going 1-for-8 with an RBI, before being optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 24. Pittsburgh has 10 days to decide whether to release, trade or demote Stallings, who batted .202-4-23 in 168 at-bats for Indianapolis.

LHP Steven Brault flashed strikeout stuff and good poise in his big league debut Tuesday night, fanning five over four innings at St. Louis. Brault gave up four hits and two runs, one earned, while walking two. His pitch count of 82, just six off his high in the minors this year, forced him out of the game early, but he never flinched, and he gave Pittsburgh a chance to use its bullpen and win.

LHP Jeff Locke gets the start Wednesday night when Pittsburgh continues its four-game set in St. Louis. Locke is coming off a 7-3 win Friday night in Oakland, where he worked five innings, allowing three hits and three runs with three walks and three strikeouts. He is 2-4 with a 4.04 ERA in nine career starts against the Cardinals, going six innings on May 7 and allowing three runs in a no-decision.

RHP Gerrit Cole (right triceps strain) made his first rehab start Tuesday night for Triple-A Indianapolis, going three scoreless innings and allowing two hits while whiffing six. Cole went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, retroactive to June 11, after leaving a June 10 start against St. Louis in the third inning. Cole, who is 5-4 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 starts this year, could return in late July if everything goes to plan.