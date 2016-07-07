Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Jacob Stallings, designated for assignment Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday. Stallings played two games for the Pirates, going 1-for-8 with an RBI.

LHP Steven Brault was optioned to Indianapolis Wednesday after a solid MLB debut Tuesday night. Brault started and pitched four innings, allowing four hits and two runs, one earned, while walking two and fanning five. Brault needed 82 pitches to complete his stint, six off his season high, but he figures to be back with the Pirates at some point in September when the rosters expand.

LHP Jeff Locke left trailing 5-1 after four innings, but escaped with a no-decision as Pittsburgh s offense and its bullpen keyed a rally that led to a win. Locke gave up eight hits and five runs, walking one and fanning three. Locke gave up six singles in the fourth inning, three off first pitches as St. Louis attacked him early in the count. He's only 2-4 in 10 career starts against the Cardinals.

LHP Kyle Lobstein was recalled from Indianapolis for the fifth time this year. The former Detroit Tiger has compiled a 2-0 record and 3.96 ERA in 14 appearances, covering 25 innings, this year. Prior to being sent down on June 26, Lobstein had put together five straight scoring outings for Pittsburgh.

RHP Tyler Glasnow will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis Thursday to make his first MLB start in Pittsburgh's series finale at St. Louis. Considered by some to be the top prospect in anyone's farm system, Glasnow is 7-2 with a 1.78 ERA in 17 starts for the Indians, fanning 113 hitters in 96 innings. He s surrendered two runs or less in 10 consecutive starts.

RHP Gerrit Cole (right triceps strain) is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday, according to Pirates trainer Todd Tomczyk.