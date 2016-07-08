Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Kyle Lobstein was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis for the fifth time this year, this time so that RHP Tyler Glasnow could make the start. Lobstein is 2-0 with a 3.96 ERA in 14 relief appearances with the Pirates. With the pitching staff in a state of flux because of the plethora of young pitchers, and the possibility of moves at the trading deadline to beef up other areas, Lobstein could be back sooner instead of later.

RHP Tyler Glasnow might have lost Thursday's game, but he certainly offered Pittsburgh and its fans plenty of reason for optimism. He worked 5 1/3 innings, giving up just three hits and four runs with two walks and five strikeouts. Two hanging curves led to Aledmys Diaz's triple and Randal Grichuk's homer, but overall, Glasnow displayed the stuff and poise that scouts have raved about.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (facial fractures) will make his first rehab start for Double-A Altoona Sunday. Vogelsong has been on the 60-day DL since May 24 after being beaned the day before by Colorado's Jordan Lyles. The veteran is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 12 games for the Pirates, 10 of them out of the bullpen. He is slotted to pitch five innings for the Curve.

LHP Francisco Liriano gets the start Friday night when Pittsburgh opens a three-game home series with the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. Liriano is coming off a 6-3 win Sunday at Oakland, as he shrugged off a rough start to last five innings, allowing six hits and three runs with a walk and two strikeouts. Liriano is 5-4, 3.36 in 13 career starts against the Cubs, going 0-2 this year.

RHP Gerrit Cole (right triceps strain) will make his second rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis Sunday. Cole fanned six and allowed only two hits for the Indians during a three-inning rehab start on Tuesday night, throwing 45 pitches. The plan for this start is to have Cole last five innings. He's 5-4 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 outings for Pittsburgh this year, hitting the 15-day DL on June 14.