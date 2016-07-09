Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang was not in the lineup upon returning to Pittsburgh for the first time since facing sexual assault allegations. Kang did not comment on the allegations. He will likely return to the starting lineup Saturday.

LF Starling Marte re-entered Pittsburgh's lineup on Friday night after taking a day off during its 5-1 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday. Marte led the Pirates with a .318 batting average entering Friday.

1B Josh Bell was promoted Friday from Triple-A Indianapolis.

1B Josh Bell was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Friday but did not start. Bell has hit .324 with a team-leading 13 home runs and 53 RBI in 83 games with Indianapolis this season. Bell is considered Pittsburgh's third-best prospect according to Baseball America and MLB.com Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Bell would be used as a bench off the bat in their series against the Cubs. He batted in the pitcher's spot in the seventh inning, when he singled to center field.

RF Gregory Polanco left in the seventh inning due to left hamstring tightness and is being evaluated. Polanco ran down the first base line when he hit a dribbler to Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Eric Fryer pitch ran for Polanco. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle did not update Polanco's status following the game.

RHP Tyler Glasnow was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis a day after he made his major league debut.

RHP Tyler Glasnow was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis one day after he made his major league debut. The Pirates highly touted prospect went 5.1 innings and allowed four earned runs in a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 and reached base four times. The former National League MVP has hit safely in 10 of his past 14 games, which could signal he is beginning to come out of his first-half slump.