Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang returned to the lineup and batted cleanup on Saturday night after taking Friday off. It was the first time he played in front of a Pittsburgh crowd since facing sexual assault allegations stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in Chicago last month.

LF Starling Marte was named to the National League's All-Star team as an injury replacement Saturday.

LF Starling Marte was named to the National League All-Star team as an injury replacement. Marte, who finished second behind San Francisco Giants first baseman and left fielder Brandon Belt in the NL's Final Vote, leads Pittsburgh with a .316 batting average.

2B Josh Harrison exited the game on Saturday night in the bottom of the third inning because of left foot discomfort. Matt Joyce pinch-hit for him and remained in the game, moving to right field. Sean Rodriguez moved from right field to second base.

1B Josh Bell hit his first career grand slam when he batted for pitcher Arquimedes Caminero in the fifth inning. He has started his major league career 2-for-2 at the plate after a single in the seventh inning during his debut Friday. Hurdle has said Bell would be used as a bat off the bench during the series against the Cubs. The Pirates' lineup will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break to determine whether Bell secures a permanent spot.

RF Gregory Polanco did not play Saturday night after leaving Friday's game in the seventh inning with left hamstring tightness. Manager Clint Hurdle said after Friday's game that the team would evaluate Polanco to determine his status.

C Francisco Cervelli took part in batting practice on Saturday afternoon. He has not played since breaking a hamate bone in his left hand against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 10. Cervelli caught 61 pitches from RHP Ryan Vogelsong during a simulated game on Tuesday and is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.

RF Matt Joyce exited the game on Saturday night in the seventh inning with left quadriceps tightness. Adam Frazier replaced him in right field.