Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Francisco Liriano pitched well but came away with the loss Friday in Washington. He gave up five hits and three earned runs in six innings plus two batters. He is now 5-9 with a 5.11 ERA. "I thought that the body of work was good," Hurdle said of his starter. "I thought he pitched a very competitive ballgame."

C Francisco Cervelli began a rehab assignment Thursday night with Triple-A Indianapolis. He has been on the disabled list since June 11 with a broken left hamate bone. He was 2-for-4 on Friday for the Indians in a 4-0 win over Louisville.

RHP Gerrit Cole will start on Saturday in Washington. He has been on the disabled list after missing more than a month with a strained right triceps, and he is 5-4 with a 2.77 ERA this year. He has only gone seven innings in two of 12 starts. Washington CF Ben Revere, who formerly played for the Philadelphia Phillies, is hitting .583 in 12 at-bats against Cole.

LHP Jon Niese has been sent to the bullpen by the Pirates after he had been a starter. "I think he could be a versatile option for us out there. We need his best effort from him out there in that role," said Clint Hurdle, the Pirates manager. Niese has tried to stay positive; he was a starter for several years for the New York Mets. "Whatever I can do to help to team win is what I'll do. I'll pitch in any inning of any game," he said. He is 7-6 with a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts this season and was not used on Friday.

C Erik Kratz played in college at Division III Eastern Mennonite in Harrisonburg, Va., about 120 miles southwest of Nationals Park. He did not play Friday as Eric Fryer got the start at catcher for the Pirates.