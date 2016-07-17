Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz (right elbow discomfort), who has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season, reported to Double-A Altoona on Saturday. He was 9-for-23 (.391) in seven games in his rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton of the Florida State League. Diaz started and batted sixth on Saturday for Altoona in a home game against Harrisburg, a farm team of the Nationals. He was 1-for-4 in a 4-2 loss in 12 innings.

INF Josh Bell was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for RHP Gerrit Cole, who started Saturday at Washington. Bell was 2-for-2 in four games after he made his big league debut on July 8. "He uses his ears well, he uses his eyes well. He goes out and works hard," manager Clint Hurdle said.

OF Gregory Polanco has not played since he left the July 8 game against the Chicago Cubs with left hamstring tightness. Manager Clint Hurdle said the Pirates hope to keep him away from the disabled list. "He went through a rigorous workout yesterday," Hurdle said Saturday. "We still have time in front of us." Polanco is hitting .287 with 12 homers in 82 games and 300 at-bats.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong made a minor league rehab appearance on Friday for Double-A Altoona and was in the Pittsburgh clubhouse before Saturday's game. "He needed to pitch," manager Clint Hurdle said. Vogelsong (1-1, 3.74 ERA) is on the disabled list with facial fracture. Hurdle expects Vogelsong to throw off flat ground Sunday and make another minor league outing the middle of next week. He worked six scoreless innings Friday against Harrisburg, a farm team of the Nationals.

OF Andrew McCutcheon was the only Pittsburgh player with two hits on Saturday -- both singles. The Pirates do not have an extra-base hit in the last two games.

RHP Gerrit Cole came off the disabled list Saturday to start against the Nationals. He was hit with the loss as he allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) in four innings while throwing 80 pitches. "I'm feeling good physically. Not a great evening, I just didn't execute enough pitches. If I made one quality pitch, I followed it up with a subpar one," Cole said. He has gone seven innings in just two starts this year. "The thing that I like is the competitive nature. He maintained fastball velocity throughout the outing. You can pitch in the minor leagues forever, but he needs to get back here and help us," manager Clint Hurdle said of Cole.

LHP Jon Niese has been sent to the bullpen by the Pirates after he had been a starter. He made his first outing out of the bullpen on Saturday and gave up one hit and no runs in two innings. He is 7-6 with a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts this season.