RHP Chad Kuhl was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis by Pittsburgh.

RHP Jameson Taillon (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list.

C Francisco Cervelli was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday, the Pirates announced. Cervelli underwent surgery on his left hand five-plus weeks ago. Cervelli went 4-for-10 with three walks in a three-game rehab stint at Indianapolis.

C Erik Kratz was designated for assignment after Pittsburgh activated C Francisco Cervelli from the disabled list.