Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz (right elbow discomfort) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, and he went 0-for-4. In 10 rehab games overall, he is 11-for-34 (.325) with a homer and six RBIs.

RHP Chad Kuhl returned to Triple-A Indianapolis to create a roster spot for RHP Jameson Taillon to start Tuesday night, but could be back with the Pirates soon. He pitched six shutout innings on Sunday against Washington, allowing only one hit, and likely earned another start in the near future as the Pirates keep shuffling their pitching prospects between the majors and Triple-A.

LHP Jeff Locke makes an important start Wednesday against Milwaukee. Locke (8-5) is 3-0 in his last four starts and 7-2 in his last 10, but he has a 5.26 ERA. He also has yielded 27 earned runs in his last 31 1/3 innings. He's also hearing rumors that he's on the trading block as the trading deadline approaches.

RHP Jameson Taillon made a strong return to the rotation in two ways Tuesday. Activated before the game, he limited the Brewers to one run in six innings in his first start since going on the disabled list June 30 with shoulder fatigue -- and he stayed in the game despite taking a 105 mph line drive by Hernan Perez off the back of his head in the second inning. Taillon never lost consciousness, saying "I remember everything. I saw it coming at me and turned from it, and kind of remember going down. I could feel it on my head a little bit ... (but) I saw where the ball went and answered all the questions they (trainers and doctors) asked me."

RF Gregory Polanco made his first start since developing left hamstring tightness on July 8 against the Cubs, going 0-for-3 but scoring a run after walking during the Pirates' two-run first inning. Before Tuesday, there was concern Polanco might have to go on the disabled list. He is 1-for-17 in five games since his two-homer game in St. Louis on July 4. He has 50 RBIs and needs two to match his 2015 total.

C Francisco Cervelli made an impact in his first game since going on the disabled list June 11 with a broken hamate bone in his left wrist. He hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning on Tuesday night, then walked in his second plate appearance. He has reached base in 16 of his last 18 home games.

C Eric Kratz was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for C Francisco Cervelli, only two days after catching all 18 innings on Sunday in Washington -- his 15th start since Cervelli went on the disabled list. During that time, Kratz hit a game-winning homer on June 20 off Giants ace Madison Bumgarner for his first major league homer in nearly two years.