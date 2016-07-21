Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz, who had been on the disabled list due to right elbow discomfort, was activated and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday. In 10 rehab games, he went 11-for-34 (.325) with a homer and six RBIs.

LHP Jeff Locke still can't seem to get in a groove, leaving Wednesday after lasting three-plus innings -- giving up five runs, seven hits and walking five. "It was just control -- he was behind in counts, and he'll be the first to tell you he walked too many guys," shortstop Jordy Mercer said. "When you walk guys and they get a big hit, that can hurt you in a hurry."

RHP Jameson Taillon, struck in the back of the head with a 107-mph line drive off the bat of Hernan Perez during the second inning Tuesday, is being checked regularly by the Pirates' medical staff under MLB's concussion protocol. Taillon surprised players for both teams by staying in the game, and Brewers manager Craig Counsell saluted his toughness for doing so.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong gave up two runs and four hits, including a homer, in four innings Wednesday during a rehabilitation start at Triple-A Indianapolis. Vogelsong hasn't pitched in the majors since being hit in the head with a fastball thrown by the Rockies' Jordan Lyles on May 23. Vogelsong has talked optimistically about pitching in the majors again this season.

LHP Francisco Liriano pitches Thursday against the Brewers, a team he hasn't beaten since June 29, 2013. He's 5-9 this season, including a 5-1 loss Friday in Washington -- the first time he's lasted at least six innings in a game since June 11. Liriano is 6-6 with a 4.59 ERA in 16 career games (15 starts) against Milwaukee.

CF Andrew McCutchen's average is down to .242 -- the worst of his career at this point of a season --following an 0-for-5 night Wednesday. He is 1-for-16 in his last three games -- 0-for-8 in an 18-inning win Sunday in Washington -- after getting nine hits in his previous five games. Every time he seems to get back into a hitting zone, the former NL MVP starts swinging at pitches out of the zone, gets behind in the count and starts taking pitches -- some for strikes -- that he probably should try to hit.