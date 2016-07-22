Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF-OF Adam Frazier led off Thursday for the first time in his career. Frazier made his fifth career start and went 1-for-4 with an RBI. He's hitting .333.

LF Starling Marte was scratched due to flu-like symptoms minutes before Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Matt Joyce replaced Marte as the Pirates' left fielder and batted fourth in the lineup. Marte, an NL All-Star, was hitting .357 (5-for-14) with one homer and two RBIs in his previous three games. Included in that stretch is his game-winning homer in the 18th inning to lift Pittsburgh to a 2-1 win over Washington on Sunday.

LF Starling Marte was scratched with flu-like symptoms minutes before the Thursday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Marte, an NL all-star, was hitting .357 (5-for-14) with one homer and two RBIs in his previous three games. In the Pirates' 2-1 win Sunday in Washington, Marte hit the game-winning homer in the 18th inning and drove in both Pirates runs. Marte felt better by the end of the game and played the final two innings in left field.

RF Matt Joyce benefitted from Starling Marte's illness, and in a big way. He drove in the first four Pirates runs with his ninth homer, a three-run drive in the first off Matt Garza, and a force-play grounder in the third. Joyce is (8-for-29) with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs in his last nine starts. His homer was the first he's struck this season that didn't come in the seventh inning or later. He also has a major league-high four pinch-hit homers. Francisco Liriano said, "He's having a great year, he's crushed some balls."

RHP Gerrit Cole makes his second start Friday, against the Phillies, since coming off the disabled list (right triceps strain) to start Saturday in Washington. He allowed four earned runs in four innings in that start, his first since June 11, and wasn't happy with the way he threw the ball. Cole is 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA in six starts at PNC Park this season.

1B John Jaso (1-for-3 with a double) hit sixth Thursday for the first time this season. He led off in all but one his previous 68 starts, batting eighth in the one other start that he didn't hit first.