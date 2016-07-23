Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte, who was pulled from Thursday's lineup close to game time because of flu symptoms, returned to the lineup Friday.

LF Starling Marte, who was pulled from Thursday's lineup close to game time because of flu symptoms, returned to the lineup Friday. He was 0-for-3 with a strikeout, a groundout and flyout, although that's not necessarily an indication that he was still out of sorts because the Pirates only managed three hits.

RHP Tyler Glasnow is expected to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and make his second major league start on Saturday. The Pirates had been guarded about their starter for that game until after Friday's game. "We expect Glasnow to make the start," Hurdle said.

RHP Gerrit Cole struck out seven in six innings but couldn't quite match young Phillies starter Zach Eflin. Cole allowed one run and six hits in six innings before leaving for a pinch-hitter, and he was probably lucky it was only one run that inning after Philadelphia loaded the bases with no outs.

1B John Jaso was out of the leadoff spot for the second straight game on Friday, batting fifth. He doubled in the second but was dead meat at third on an ill-advised attempt to steal. He also singled in the eighth, giving him two of the Pirates' three hits. And both came with him leading off an inning, if not the game. "That's pretty funny how that worked out. Kind of ironic a little bit. This game is strange," Jaso said. Manager Clint Hurdle's experiment seemed to work, but he said it wasn't a stroke of genius. "I don't know (why Jaso's hitting from a lower spot). I'm just glad he is," Hurdle said. "You try different things. He led off an inning with a first-pitch double. Sometimes you just move things around, see if that can jump-start it."

C Erik Kratz cleared waivers and was outrighted by the Pirates to Triple-A Indianapolis, but has elected free agency.