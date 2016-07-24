Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz was recalled from Indianapolis to fill in for Eric Fryer, who is on paternity leave. Diaz did not get into the game.

RHP A.J. Schugel (2-2, 3.94 in 33 relief appearances) was optioned to Indianapolis.

RF Gregory Polanco drove in two runs and scored one. He leads the Pirates with 53 RBIs and surpassed his RBI total of 52 from last year.

RHP Tyler Glasnow was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and made his second major-league start. It didn't last all that long or go all that well. He gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits and had five Phillies steal a base before he left in the fourth because of right shoulder discomfort. The extent of the injury is unclear, and Glasnow said he will "just take it day to day."

RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who had facial surgery in May after being hit by a pitch, was eligible to come off the disabled list but did not because of neck stiffness.

CF Andrew McCutchen was 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored. Still, the former MVP's batting average sits at .244. Before the game, manager Clint Hurdle declined to discuss any thoughts of moving McCutchen down, out of the top three in the lineup.

C Eric Fryer was placed on paternity leave. His wife, Allison, gave birth to twins.