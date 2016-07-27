Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open up a roster spot for C Eric Fryer, who was reinstated from the paternity list.

C Elias Diaz was returned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

LHP Jeff Locke's turn in the rotation is being skipped this week. Manager Clint Hurdle said Locke will be available out of the bullpen through the weekend.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong is scheduled to make what could be his final rehab start Wednesday for Indianapolis. He is coming back from facial surgery after getting hit with a pitch on May 23.

C Eric Fryer was reinstated from the paternity list, the Pirates announced Tuesday. Fryer, 30, is batting .320 in 10 games since joining Pittsburgh. Overall this season, he is batting .349 in 63 at-bats. He played 24 games with the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this season.

C Eric Fryer was reinstated from the paternity leave on Tuesday.