FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 27, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Elias Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open up a roster spot for C Eric Fryer, who was reinstated from the paternity list.

C Elias Diaz was returned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

LHP Jeff Locke's turn in the rotation is being skipped this week. Manager Clint Hurdle said Locke will be available out of the bullpen through the weekend.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong is scheduled to make what could be his final rehab start Wednesday for Indianapolis. He is coming back from facial surgery after getting hit with a pitch on May 23.

C Eric Fryer was reinstated from the paternity list, the Pirates announced Tuesday. Fryer, 30, is batting .320 in 10 games since joining Pittsburgh. Overall this season, he is batting .349 in 63 at-bats. He played 24 games with the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this season.

C Eric Fryer was reinstated from the paternity leave on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.