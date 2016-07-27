Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz was returned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

C Elias Diaz was returned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He had been filling in for C Eric Fryer, who came off paternity leave Tuesday. In his first career start Sunday, Diaz went 0-for-4 with a strikeout but got his first major league RBI on a groundout and threw out a runner at second.

LHP Jeff Locke's turn in the rotation is being skipped this week. Manager Clint Hurdle said Locke will be available out of the bullpen through the weekend.

RF Gregory Polanco went 4-for-5 and extended his career high in home runs to 13. His other three hits were singles. He has at least one hit in five of his past six games.

RHP Tyler Glasnow is on the disabled list because of right shoulder discomfort, but the Pirates have not provided an update on his status. Glasnow left Saturday's game, his second career start, in the fourth inning.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong is scheduled to make what could be his final rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Indianapolis. He is coming back from facial surgery after getting hit with a pitch May 23. Manager Clint Hurdle said Vogelsong is aiming for seven innings and 90-95 pitches.

LHP Francisco Liriano, who struck out 13 in his previous start, took a step back and picked up his 10th loss Tuesday. He allowed seven runs on eight hits -- including two homers -- over 3 1/3 innings against Seattle, walking four and striking out three. "I didn't see him get into a consistent rhythm on the mound," manager Clint Hurdle said. "He couldn't get much down in the zone. What he got in the zone was up pretty much with all three pitches. That takes you to a bad place."

C Eric Fryer was reinstated from paternity leave Tuesday. His wife gave birth to twins. He did not play in the Tuesday night game.