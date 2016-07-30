Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Steven Brault made his second major league start and pitched well Friday night (6 IP, 7H, 3ER) but took the loss. Brault's previous start was July 5 at St. Louis (4IP, 4H, 2R, 1ER), a 5-2 Pirates victory.

LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and is hitting .389 (14-for- 36) with five doubles, one triple and one homer in his last 10 games.

C Francisco Cervelli left the game after being drilled on the right foot with a pitch while behind the plate in the eighth inning on Friday night. Cervelli was not able to put much weight on the foot as he was helped to the dugout. He was playing in his seventh game since returning from more than five weeks on the disabled list.

OF Matt Joyce reached on a pinch-single in the ninth inning Friday night and is 12-for-38 (.316) with 12 walks, four homers and 13 RBI as a pinch hitter.