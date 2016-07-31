Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Felipe Rivero was dealt Saturday along with LHP Taylor Hearn to the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Mark Melancon. Rivero, 25, had appeared in a team-high 47 games for the Nationals, compiling an 0-3 record and 4.53 ERA. He had recorded 53 strikeouts in 43 innings this season.

LHP Taylor Hearn was packaged with LHP Felipe Rivero in a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Mark Melancon on Saturday. Hearn, 21, was the Nationals' fifth-round pick in 2015. He compiled a 1-0 record and 2.79 ERA in 10 games, including four starts, at the rookie-league and Single-A levels this season.

Tony Watson will slide into the closer's role for the Pirates after the team traded Mark Melancon to Washington on Saturday. Watson has made six consecutive scoreless appearances and is holding opponents to a .194 average this season.