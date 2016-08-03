Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Antonio Bastardo's tenure with the Mets ended Monday, when he was traded to the Pirates in exchange for LHP Jonathon Niese. The Mets signed Bastardo to a two-year deal in January with the hope he wouldd become a late-inning weapon against both lefties and righties, but he struggled all season and spent the last several weeks as a mop-up man. It will be the second tour of duty in Pittsburgh for Bastardo, who went 4-1 with a 2.98 ERA and one save in 66 games for the Pirates last season. He was 0-0 with a 4.74 ERA in 41 games for the Mets this season and is 24-19 with a 3.73 ERA and 12 saves in 382 games as a big-leaguer dating back to 2009.

LHP Jeff Locke (8-6, 5.43 ERA) will return to the Pirates' rotation to face the Braves on Wednesday night.

2B Josh Harrison wasn't available for the Pirates on Tuesday night after bruising his right leg in a collision at first base at Milwaukee on Sunday.

RHP Drew Hutchison was acquired by the Pirates from the Blue Jays in exchange for LHP Francisco Liriano, RF Harold Ramirez and C Reese McGuire. Hutchison won his lone decision in three games with Toronto in 2016 while posting a 6-5 mark with a 3.26 ERA in 18 starts with Triple-A Buffalo. The 25-year-old, who won a personal-best 13 games with the Blue Jays in 2015, owns a 30-21 career record with a 4.92 ERA in 76 major-league outings. Pittsburgh optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

CF Andrew McCutcheon was out of the Pirates' lineup on Tuesday night for a rest.

RHP Ivan Nova left the only organization he's played with on Monday, when the Yankees traded him to the Pirates in exchange for two players to be named. Nova, who signed with the Yankees as an undrafted free agent in 2004, struggled most of this season, during which he went 7-6 with a 4.90 ERA and one save in 21 games (15 starts). He allowed one run or none in three of his final five starts with the Yankees but gave up at least four runs apiece in the other two, including his finale on Friday, when he took the loss after being charged with five runs over 4 1/3 innings as the Yankees fell to the Rays, 5-1. Nova, who is eligible for free agency after the season, went 53-39 with a 4.41 ERA and one save in 131 games (118 starts) for the Yankees dating back to his major league debut in 2010.

RHP Ivan Nova, acquired Monday from the New York Yankees, will make his Pirates debut on Saturday with a home start against Cincinnati.